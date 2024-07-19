Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 75,073 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,073 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

