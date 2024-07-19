Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $207,000 Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nuvei by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

