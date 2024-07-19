Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $219,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $17,696,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $9,358,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $20.10 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

