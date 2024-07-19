Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 311,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $7,055,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $564.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

