Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Revvity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Revvity by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Revvity Stock Down 3.1 %

RVTY stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

