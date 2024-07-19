Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.08

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 3527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
