Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.08

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 3527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

