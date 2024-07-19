Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at $2,407,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $307.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.49.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

