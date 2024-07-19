Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 522,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 820,585 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $993.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

