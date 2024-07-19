ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ResMed alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RMD opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.49.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ResMed

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.