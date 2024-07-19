Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 15th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 120.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

