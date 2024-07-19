Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of REXR opened at $48.84 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

