Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.
Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of REXR opened at $48.84 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.
Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
