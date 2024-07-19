Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.320-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

