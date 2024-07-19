Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $31,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN opened at $22.60 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.