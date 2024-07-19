Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Entegris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $130.38 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

