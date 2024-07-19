Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,780 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of ESAB worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $98.07 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

