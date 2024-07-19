Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 83,827 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.