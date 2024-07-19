Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of KB Home worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

