Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

