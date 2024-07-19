Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Glacier Bancorp worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

