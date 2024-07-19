Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $121.57 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

