Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $95.72 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

