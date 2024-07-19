Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.50.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $459.27 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

