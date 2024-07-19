Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

