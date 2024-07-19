Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.31 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Sealed Air worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $6,834,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,799 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

