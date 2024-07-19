Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of Teekay Tankers worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 247,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $6,243,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,020,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after buying an additional 54,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

