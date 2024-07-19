Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $112.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

