Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $162.68 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

