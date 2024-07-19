Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,210 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $309.00 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.