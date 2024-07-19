Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 127,039 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of RadNet worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDNT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

RDNT opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,985.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

