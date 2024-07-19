Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,313 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of United Airlines worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,412 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

United Airlines stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

