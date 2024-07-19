Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 37,009 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. UBS Group AG increased its position in BOX by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 802,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 796,934 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $19,606,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,532,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,848,000 after purchasing an additional 523,872 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $12,370,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

