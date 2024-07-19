Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 69,097 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $42.29 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

