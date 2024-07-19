Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 79,176 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

