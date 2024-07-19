Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.92% of Kura Sushi USA worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $52.15 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $122.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.