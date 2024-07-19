Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $423.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.53 and a 200 day moving average of $378.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.