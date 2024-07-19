Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $648,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

