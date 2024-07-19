Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $246.84 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average is $352.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

