Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,040 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $324.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $330.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

