Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,836 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.61 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.