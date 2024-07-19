Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,437 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of ArcBest worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

