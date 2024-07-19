Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,169 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $112.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

