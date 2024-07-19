Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,169 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil
In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL
Jabil Stock Performance
Shares of JBL opened at $112.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.18.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jabil Profile
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jabil
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Execute the Wheel Strategy to Generate Options Income
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.