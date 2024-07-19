Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 74,872 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CPB opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $48.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
