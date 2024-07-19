Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
