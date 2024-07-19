Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,074 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Repay worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Repay by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 312,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

