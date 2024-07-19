Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.03% of Seabridge Gold worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 189,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

