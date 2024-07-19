Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,619 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Ingredion worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 230.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

