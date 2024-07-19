Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Five9 worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Five9 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

