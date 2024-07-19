Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $572,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $162,296,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 220,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after purchasing an additional 132,851 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.4 %

RACE opened at $422.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.56. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

