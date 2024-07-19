Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of CVB Financial worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

