Sei Investments Co. Has $10.82 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Installed Building Products worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.70.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $243.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.